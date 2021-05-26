Actress Bhumi Pednekar has teamed up with global spiritual icon Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and his The Art of Living Foundation to aid people suffering from Covid-19 in India.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said: “At this juncture, it is pertinent that all of us come together and extend our hand to help restore the physical health, mental health and vibrancy of our people. Keeping this in view (we are) announcing #MissionZindagi. It will provide a platform to those who are in need of help.”

The Art of Living Foundation has launched Mission Zindagi, a pan-India volunteer-driven initiative for Covid relief.

“India has been going through a critical time as we are battling the worst phase of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. At this time, it is important for all of us to unite and help each other in this moment of crisis,” Bhumi said.

She added: “I’m deeply honoured to collaborate with Gurudev and his Art of Living’s #MissionZindagi to bridge the gap between those in need with the relevant resources that can aid and help save lives. Covid Warrior is an initiative that is close to my heart and with Gurudev’s help, we can now help so many more people across the country.”