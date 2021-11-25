‘Bhediya’ unleashes terror with chilling motion poster

The horror-comedy ‘Stree’ director is coming up with a new film of the same genre named ‘Bhediya’ starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

The audience felt Goosebumps when the film gave its first appearance with a poster.

Both the featuring stars took to their social media handles for sharing the poster besides announcing the date of releasing its first look, which is Thursday.

Varun captioned the video, “(wolf) Kal hogi #Bhediya se pehli mulaqat! First look out tomorrow. #BhediyaTomorrow.”

Revealing the title of the film, the motion-graphic video boosted the excitement of the audience. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee being produced under the banner of Maddock Films is an addition to the cinematic horror-comedy universe of the production house.

April 14, 2022, is the date locked for the release of the film with music by Sachin-Jigar.

(With inputs from IANS)