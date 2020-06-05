Gulabo Sitabo actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap have been giving some major couple goals for a long time now. The power couple always manages to hit the right button when it comes to fashion. And this time is no different. While we have often spotted celebs raiding their partner’s closet and sharing pictures with fans, Ayushmann and Tahira also recently joined the bandwagon.

Recently, filmmaker-writer Tahira took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture in which she can be seen all dressed in her husband’s jacket. She even accessorised it just like Ayushmann.

Sharing the picture, Tahira wrote, “We believe in gender fluidity (sic).” Sharing Tahira’s story on his account, Ayushmann wrote, “Umm…”

In a recent post, Ayushmann revealed how he confessed his feelings towards Tahira. He said they were preparing for their board exams when it happened: “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm.”



Currently, the duo is in home quarantine and spending most of the time with their kids Virajveer and Varushka.