A beautiful beach look at the Maldives by Katrina Kaif

According to her latest social media post, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is embracing the summer vibes.

On Monday, the actor shared pictures from the beach on her Instagram handle, where she is currently on a project in the Maldives. The ‘Sooryavanshi’ star is pictured wearing white-and-green shorts with a matching white and green shirt.

In the caption, she wrote, “#myhappyplace.”

Likes and comments poured in from her fans, friends, and colleagues.

An emoticon of a heart appeared.

“Queen of million hearts,” a fan added.

She is currently working on ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Merry Christmas’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

(With inputs from ANI)