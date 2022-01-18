“Bachchan Pandey” by Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon is released for Holi

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Bachchan Pandey has a new release date, arriving in cinemas on March 18 on the occasion of Holi.

Farhad Samji, the writer-director who worked on such films as ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Housefull 4’, and ‘Singham’ (screenwriter) have helmed this film, the premiere festival release of 2022.

In a post on his Instagram, Akshay shared posters for the film, writing, “Action, Comedy, Romance, Drama. L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March 2022 Directed by @farhadsamji”.

Akshay’s character is depicted as a desi gangster in the posters, which have an earthy feel and strong colors and tones. The first poster shows Akshay sitting on a truck pointing a gun at the sky along with a group of people, while the second poster shows him as a rugged superhero wearing chains around his neck.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Warda Khan Nadiadwala have also starred in the film.