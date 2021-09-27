Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann-starrer ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ to release on Dec 10

Ayushmann-starrer ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ to release on Dec 10

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is all set to hit the big screens on December 10.

IANS | Mumbai | September 27, 2021 2:02 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana

Photo: IANS

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is all set to hit the big screens on December 10.

Ayushmann posted two pictures on Instagram. In one image, he is seen holding a clapboard and flaunting his washboard abs. The second picture has his co-star Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor posing for the camera with him.

“Body dekh lo, Shakal baad mein dikhaayenge. Theatre khul gaye hain, dilon pe phir se chaa jaayenge (See the body, will show face later. Theatres are reopening, we will takeover the hearts once again.) #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, releasing on 10th December, 2021,” Ayushmann wrote as the caption.

Ayushmann will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete in the film directed by Kapoor. It is pitched as a progressive love story and is set in north India

TAGS :

Related Latest News

6 Ayushmann Khurrana movies to brighten up mood!
Tahira Kashyap reveals how Ayushmann Khurrana won her heart
Ayushmann Khurrana: I'm trying to tell people to not stereotype themselves