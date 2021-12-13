Ayushmann says he never chooses a script with the box-office in mind

The famous Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, who was seen to be falling in love with a transgender woman in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, stated that he had never chosen any scripts while thinking about the movie succeeding at the Box Office.

“Ever since my debut in ‘Vicky Donor’, I have chosen films that have been deemed unconventional or taboo-breaking from a societal point of view. I feel that such films are necessary for India to make. I have felt the need to start a discourse about important issues that need to be addressed. ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is one such film in my filmography and I’m tremendously proud of it,” says the actor is known for portraying erectile dysfunction in ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhaan’, a sperm donor in ‘Vicky Donor’, a bald man in ‘Bala’ and many more.

He adds on his working experience with Abhishek Kapoor, director of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. “I’m lucky to have found a creative partner in Abhishek Kapoor, who too believed that there was a need to bring in focus issues affecting the transgender community in India. This was our attempt to make this conversation relevant and mainstream and I hope that the film will do just that in the days to come.”

Furthermore, he said that while he was choosing any script, he never hesitated in taking a risk and just focused on the storyline of the movie. “I have never chosen to do a film keeping my box-office gains in mind. I have not been built like that and I don’t think people expect anything safe from me. So, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is one of my riskiest films to date and no matter what the outcome of the film is, I will continue to be a risk-taker because I’m hardwired like that as a human being.”

Aushmann added that he would choose any day to trigger a debate in the entire nation through his movies instead of just thinking how much his movie would work at the box office.

He stated, “If I can start a conversation on bettering society, I will do that in a heartbeat without thinking about the repercussions. I have chosen films by listening to my heart and I will keep doing just that. I am an entertainer and I will try to engage people with my kind of cinema. I don’t see myself changing course for anything.”