Ayushmann says Cinema can become a vehicle of inclusivity in society

The actor who was recently seen in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, has felt that cinema can change society and has tried to help that by adding inclusivity and equality through his movies.

Commenting about the purpose of movies, the actor has mentioned: “I have always believed that cinema can serve a purpose to better society and I hope that such films have done their bit to affect change. I have played a small hand in harbouring a sentiment of equality among my countrymen because I have to credit my visionary filmmakers and script writers for doing the brunt of the work because it is their vision that has triggered the winds of change.”

In his own opinion, society gets reflected in movies and stories. The actor states: “Progressive films can only be made in a progressive society and the response that ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is getting is tantamount to the fact that people want to see more and more disruptive content.”

He has thanked his audience for accepting his stories. “I am thankful to people for being open-minded to see films about a gay couple on screen in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ and also about a cis-het man and a trans-woman’s love story in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'”.

He added, “When we set out to make ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, our aim was to start an important conversation on inclusivity and equality in India.”

“It is amazing to see that the film has engaged the nation, is entertaining people and also delivering a powerful message. This shows they are recognising the need for gender parity and inclusivity,” he concludes.

Ayushmann will be seen next in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ which would be their second collaboration after ‘Article 15’, Anubhuti Kashyap’s ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Action Hero’ directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

(With inputs from IANS)