Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has switched on his poet mode and shared it on social media for his fans and followers.

Ayushmann posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the photos, he is seen standing on a rooftop flaunting his long hair and dressed in a horizontal striped black and white T-shirt.

For the caption, the actor wrote in Hindi: “Mainai doobte sooraj ko bhi salaam kiya hai, shayad tabhi haathon ki lakeeron ko apna ghulam kiya hai – Ayushmann.”

Speaking about his upcoming slate of projects, Ayushmann has recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, shot in his hometown Chandigarh.

The love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor co-stars Vaani Kapoor, and was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently announced his next film, a campus comedy drama titled Doctor G. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.