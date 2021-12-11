Ayushmann Khurrana thanks parents for values, life lessons

The romantic comedy which banged the theatres on Friday, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ grabbed a moment when Ayushmann Khurrana thanked her parents for the values they instilled within him.

He feels that all his success is due to their parenting.

Taking to his Instagram handle he shared a throwback picture captioning: “Thank you Maa and Papa for all the values and all the life lessons that you have patiently taught me. They have been and will always be with me as my guiding light. I’m blessed to have you as my parents. Love you.”

The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor that aims to start a conversation on love as Ayushmann’s character of a body-builder from Chandigarh falls in love with a trans-woman, played by Vaani Kapoor.

With this film, the actor continues his streak of doing content-driven cinema that brings different subjects into the national consciousness, besides presenting new perspectives.

(With imports from IANS)