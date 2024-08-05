Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Kishore Kumar on birth anniversary

Celebrating the 95th birth anniversary of the legendary Kishore Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana honored the iconic singer with a heartfelt tribute. Through an Instagram video, Ayushmann showcased his deep admiration for Kishore Da by participating in a song guessing challenge, dubbing himself the ‘Kishore Kumar Encyclopaedia’.

In the video, Ayushmann Khurrana successfully identified several of Kishore Kumar’s timeless hits, including ‘Wada Karo’, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, ‘Pyaar Deewana’, ‘Zindagi Ek Safar’, ‘O Saathi Re’, and ‘Pag Ghungroo Bandh’. Notably, when the soundtrack of ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ played, Ayushmann not only recognized it but also recalled its connection to his own 2017 film co-starring Parineeti Chopra.

Expressing his gratitude in the caption, Ayushmann shared how growing up with Kishore Da’s music had profoundly influenced his passion for soulful melodies. He described Kishore Kumar’s songs as a constant source of comfort, joy, and inspiration throughout his life, marking the occasion with reverence and warmth.

Born on August 4, 1929, Kishore Kumar’s impact on Bollywood music remains unparalleled. Renowned for his versatility, soul-stirring voice, and adeptness in multiple languages, Kishore Kumar mesmerized audiences worldwide. His ability to yodel and effortlessly switch vocal tones distinguished him as a musical virtuoso.

Beyond his musical prowess, Kishore Kumar was also celebrated for his acting skills, starring in notable films such as Bimal Roy’s ‘Naukari’ and Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Musafir’. His cinematic legacy is as enduring as his musical one, with unforgettable tracks like ‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani’, ‘Yeh Shaam Mastani’, and ‘Phoolon Ke Rang Se’ etching themselves into the fabric of Indian cinema.

Despite his passing on October 13, 1987, Kishore Kumar’s legacy endures, inspiring countless musicians and fans worldwide. Ayushmann Khurrana’s tribute stands as a testament to the enduring impact of Kishore Da’s music, ensuring that his melodies continue to resonate through the ages.