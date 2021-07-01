Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana misses being on stage. The actor posted a long video clip of his stage performances as a singer on Wednesday to share his sentiment with fans on Instagram.

“Miss this! When are we going to experience this togetherness again? #Giglife @ayushmannbhava.” he wrote, tagging his Instagram page that features his performances of music gigs and concerts on stage.

The video clip shows Ayushmann’s stage performances on his hit songs and his interaction with the audience.

Thirtysix-year-old Ayushmann’s Instagram flooded with comments from family and friends.

Wife Tahira Kashyap and brother Aparshakti Khurana shared heart emojis in their comments.

Actress Prachee Shah Paandya resonated with his video and wrote: “That feeling of being on stage.”

The multi-talented actor-singer delivered several superhit songs. After his first hit song “Paani da rang” (“Vicky Donor”), he has sung songs such as “Sadi gali” (“Nautanki Saala”), “Mere liye tum kaafi ho” (“Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”), “Nazm nazm” (“Bareilly Ki Barfi”) and “Naina da kya kasoor” (“Andhadhun”).

The actor’s upcoming films are “Doctor G”, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” and “Anek”.