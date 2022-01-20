Award for ‘Aarya 2’ won by Sushmita Sen from International Association of Working Women

In recognition of her outstanding performance as a female actor in a TV series for her show ‘Aarya 2’, Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen were awarded the International Association of Working Women Award.

DCSAFF (DC South Asian Film Festival) presents the award, which is currently taking place virtually from January 16 to 30.

In her words, the cast and crew of ‘Aarya’ worked tirelessly for the show that is now gaining international recognition. The actress shared her excitement in a statement, “I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on ‘Aarya 2’. The entire team has worked strenuously to put together a work of art that would be loved by everyone.”

“It’s euphoric to win the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series. I would like to thank the organisers of the DC South Asian Film Festival for bestowing this honour on me and the entire team. This is surreal!” the statement further said.

Speaking of the DCSAFF, starting in 2012 and featuring Shyam Benegal’s classic movie ‘Mammo’ as its opening title, the fest will present films from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Canada, the US, as well as films in many regional languages.

Ananth Mahadevan, writer, director, and actor, was a guest speaker at the 2022 edition of the film fest to discuss his book ‘Once Upon A Prime Time’ and Mohan Rai’s Nepali feature film Mahanagara/One Night in Kathmandu. DCSAFF 2022 will close on January 30 with the Assamese film ‘Sijou’ by Vishal Chaliha.