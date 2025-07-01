Archana Puran Singh and Anupam Kher slip into ‘Ms Briganza-Mr Malhotra’ mode again

The Kapil Sharma Show is back with a brand-new season, and Archana Puran Singh just gave fans a delightful sneak peek behind the scenes with Anupam Kher, complete with nostalgia, star power, and a dash of harmless flirting that had everyone smiling.

In a candid vlog shared on her YouTube channel, Archana welcomed audiences into the energy-filled set as the show kicked off its latest season. While the premiere featured Salman Khan, the ‘first’ episode to be filmed was a star-studded special with the cast of ‘Metro… In Dino’, a spiritual successor to Anurag Basu’s acclaimed 2007 film ‘Life… In a Metro’.

Advertisement

This episode brought together a powerhouse ensemble: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, and veteran Anupam Kher, all under the directorial vision of Basu himself.

Advertisement

But amid all the chatter about the new film, it was a spontaneous reunion between Archana Puran Singh and Anupam Kher that stole the spotlight.

The two, who famously played Ms. Briganza and Mr. Malhotra in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, couldn’t resist slipping back into character, and into their old flirty banter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

As Archana walked through the bustling set, greeting actors and crew, she made a beeline for Anupam. He stood up with a wide grin to welcome her. What followed was a charming improv moment straight out of the late ‘90s.

“It’s not Mr. Malhotra that I’ve been chasing… I’ve been chasing you all along,” Archana quipped, channeling her inner Ms. Briganza. Anupam, never one to miss a beat, played along with ease.

The exchange quickly turned cheeky when Archana pointed out a funny coincidence that Anupam’s character shared a nickname with her real-life husband, actor Parmeet Sethi. “I have a Bittoo here, and a Bittoo at home too,” she joked.

When Anupam tried to define their relationship as ‘friendly’, Archana responded with mock disappointment, “Friend? Are we just friends now?”

To this Anupam sighed and said, “We’ve always been friends. But we couldn’t take our relationship to the next level.”

The laughter that followed was as genuine as it was contagious.

After the fun and games, Anupam turned sincere and took a moment to compliment Archana on her successful YouTube journey. He praised the content she’s been putting out and acknowledged her efforts to connect with audiences through digital platforms.