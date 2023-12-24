AR Rahman reaches Nagore Dargah for Kanduri festival

AR Rahman arrived at Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam in an auto-rickshaw to partake in the Kanduri festival, showcasing his distinctive style.

The renowned musician, donned in a maroon kurta, was captured in visuals attending the festival yesterday. The Kandhuri Festival, spanning 14 days and also recognized as the Nagore Dargah Festival, honors the death anniversary of saint Shahul Hamid during the Islamic month of Jamathul Aagir.

Saint Hazrath Syed Shahul Hamid, a revered 13th-generation descendant of Saint Sufi, gained prominence for healing the physical ailments of Thanjavur’s 16th-century Hindu king Achuthappa Nayak. The historical significance attracts Hindu devotees to the Kandhuri Festival.

The festival’s inauguration involves the hoisting of a sacred flag, which is then carried by chariots to the Nagore Dargah. The subsequent days feature the reading of the Quran and various prayers by holy saints, drawing devotees to witness the Light of Allah in the Dargah.

The eighth day is marked by a fireworks display, symbolizing the triumph of truth over falsehood and enhancing the festive ambiance. On the ninth day, Fakirs visit Hazarath Mohsin’s meditation site, initiating a holy fast for the next three days.

A chariot procession carrying sandalwood paste occurs on the tenth day, anointing the Rawla Shariff and the Great Saint’s tomb. The festival concludes on the eleventh day, with devotees ending their fast, and blessings from the Al Quran are bestowed upon the Great Soul.

After the festival concludes, the flags and lights are taken down, leaving behind the spiritual light of Nagore Dargah.

Shifting to AR Rahman’s recent activities, he participated in the UAE’s 52nd National Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi, unveiling a ‘song of hope.’ Rahman, along with a 52-member all-female Firdaus Orchestra, paid tribute to UAE’s founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at a hospital in Abu Dhabi. During the event, Rahman expressed his intention to create a song of hope, dedicating it to those selflessly working and extending his prayers for healing.

The event, titled ‘Singing for the Children of Zayed,’ featured a groundbreaking ensemble of the Firdaus Orchestra and 50 others resonating through the hospital corridors.