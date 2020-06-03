Bollywood actress-producer and animal lover Anushka Sharma has urged everyone to treat animals and plant species with utmost kindness and equality.

“My wish for Earth is, I wish that we would treat the plant and animal species to be just as significant a part of nature as the human species. We should treat all animal and plant species with kindness and equality,” she said,

As World Environment Day approaches on June 5, the NH10 star is requesting people to be sympathetic towards animals and plants.

She added, “I wish we would not treat them as a means to an end because at the end of the day we are all one. I am a climate warrior. Are you?”

Anushka has come forward to support actress Bhumi Pednekar’s initiative, Climate Warrior, which is trying to raise awareness on several important issues plaguing our climate through a campaign called ‘One Wish For The Earth’.

Apart from Anushka, Bollywood bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar too have joined the initiative.

Big B tweeted and pledged “to be climate-conscious, create awareness within families & communities.”

Akshay shared a video where he spoke about climate change.

He said the one wish that he has is to “work towards rebuilding mother nature by the simplest act of planting trees.”