Anushka Sharma congratulates Deepika and Ranveer on baby girl

Bollywood’s beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have recently celebrated a joyous new chapter in their lives: they have welcomed a baby girl. The couple shared their delightful news with fans on Instagram on September 8, capturing the moment with a heartwarming post that read, “Welcome baby girl! 8.09.2024.” Anushka Sharma, a close friend of the couple, was among the first to extend her warm wishes.

On Sunday, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to re-share Deepika and Ranveer’s announcement with a heartfelt note that simply read, “Congratulations @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh.”

Their announcement quickly sparked a flurry of excitement among fans, who flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. The celebrations were evident as the couple had made their way to the hospital earlier in the week, with photos and videos of Deepika en route making rounds on social media. Adding to the festive atmosphere, Deepika and Ranveer had visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Ganesh Chaturthi just the day before, radiating happiness as they sought divine blessings for their upcoming arrival.

Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a picturesque ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, have often been admired for their strong bond. The couple first crossed paths on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela” and went on to star in several successful films together, including “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat.”

Fans have closely seen the couple’s journey to parenthood, particularly after they announced their pregnancy earlier this year in February. Their recent maternity shoot, shared on their Instagram accounts, featured intimate images of Deepika and Ranveer lovingly cradling the baby bump, accompanied by emojis that showed protection and infinity.

As for Anushka Sharma, she is gearing up for her next big project, the sports biopic “Chakda Xpress,” which will showcase the inspiring life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The release date for the film is still pending, but it promises to be an exciting addition to her acting portfolio.