Anupam Kher & Boman Irani bring desi swagger to Cannes with ‘Tanvi The Great’

The glitz of Cannes just got a serious dose of Indian charm—and swagger. Veteran actor Anupam Kher is making waves not just as an actor this time, but as a director with his ambitious project ‘Tanvi The Great’, all set for its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The excitement is palpable, and the stars are showing up in style. Ahead of the big red carpet moment, Kher dropped a slow-motion Instagram reel featuring himself, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Pallavi Joshi, and Shubhangi Dutt—all dressed to the nines, walking in sync, exuding pure cinematic confidence.

The visual is a nod to classic film entrances—suit-clad actors striding down as if they own the spotlight. Spoiler: they kinda do.

Kher captioned the post with heartfelt enthusiasm: “We MISS the rest of the gang of #TanviTheGreat at #CannesFilmFestival! But we also know you are WITH us! We will see them soon on screen at the #WorldPremiere Jai Ho!”

Catch Anupam Kher and gang’s Cannes vibe here:

While this power-packed crew is stealing the show in France, there’s more muscle behind the camera. The film boasts a strong ensemble including Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, and even ‘Game of Thrones’ alum Iain Glen. That’s right—Winter came, and now it’s going to Cannes with ‘Tanvi The Great’.

Adding to the magic is the soundscape, designed by none other than Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty, the man who gave ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ its audio brilliance.

With Kher’s production house teaming up with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), this project has all the ingredients of an international knockout.

Although the release date hasn’t been locked in yet, anticipation is running high. From the cast to the crew, ‘Tanvi The Great’ seems determined to leave a mark—not just at Cannes but globally.

And it’s not the only Indian film making a splash this year. On May 21, ‘Homebound’, featuring a new-gen cast of Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, will also premiere at the festival. Backed by a strong production team including Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, the film adds to India’s growing influence at global cinema events.