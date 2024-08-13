Anil Kapoor celebrates 25 years of ‘Taal,’ shares BTS

Anil Kapoor has celebrated the 25th anniversary of his acclaimed film “Taal,” hailing it as a “cinematic masterpiece” directed by Subhash Ghai. On social media, Kapoor reflected on his role as Vikrant Kapoor, emphasizing the film’s profound impact on his career. He reminisced about working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and noted how the film’s success led him to win all major awards for Best Supporting Actor that year.

Kapoor also revealed an interesting detail about the beloved song “Ramta Jogi,” originally slated to be choreographed by Farah Khan. When Khan withdrew at the last moment, Saroj Khan stepped in, and Kapoor performed the dance sequence without rehearsals, which added an extra layer of spontaneity and charm.

Expressing gratitude to Ghai, Anil Kapoor described the “Taal” experience as unforgettable. His social media post included rare behind-the-scenes photos from the film, which delighted fans who continue to cherish the movie.

In addition to celebrating “Taal,” Kapoor is enjoying success as the host of “Bigg Boss OTT 3” and is preparing for his upcoming film “Subedaar,” his first project with filmmaker Suresh Triveni. He is also set to join YRF’s spy universe as a RAW officer, hinting at more thrilling roles ahead.