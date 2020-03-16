Actress Radhika Madan, who recently appeared in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium is currently soaring high as her dream came true. All thanks to megastar Amitabh Bachchan who made her dream come true. Big B, recently, sent a handwritten note to actor Radhika Madan praising her performance in recently released Angrezi Medium.

Radhika, on Saturday, took to her official Instagram handle to share a few pictures of the note and of a bouquet that Big B sent her after watching the film.

The young actor said she was both ‘speechless’ and ‘overwhelmed’ on receiving the note.

Sharing the pictures, Radhika wrote, “I dont know what to say or write..I’m speechless and so so so overwhelmed! @amitabhbachchan sir its an honor to receive this . I always used to imagine my door bell ringing after my film’s release and a person standing outside saying “Amitabh Bacchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai” and me fainting right after that. Thankfully I didn’t faint when I actually received it..I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary eyed,in gratitude. Thank you for making my dream come true Sir. It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances. #AngreziMedium (sic).”

Radhika, who also has films such as Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, said the gesture by Bachchan ‘motivated’ her to work harder and entertain the audience with even more honest performances.

Angrezi Medium, also starring Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, released across India on Friday barring Delhi, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, where theatres are closed till March 31 to help fight the spread of novel coronavirus.