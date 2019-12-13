Actress Ananya Panday, who is making all the right noise with her brave initiative ‘So Positive’, has added another feather to her cap by winning big at the ‘Economic Times Most Promising Brand Award’ 2019 and was honoured with a prestigious ‘Initiative of the Year’ award.

On Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share the news and thanked The Economic Times for recognising her initiative. She posted a few pictures and Instagram stories to give her fans a glimpse of the award show. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Thank you @the_economic_times for recognising @sopositivedsr as the Initiative of the Year #ETMostPromisingBrands ‘So Positive’ is a very small step in a very long journey but I’m grateful to everyone who has participated in the movement and those who continue to stay kind and positive (sic).”

After winning this prestigious award, Ananya Panday expressed her feeling and she said, “Thank you so much firstly for having me over here and honouring ‘So Positive’. It’s such a big deal for me because as the name suggests this initiative. It’s a very very small step that I have taken, the entire team has taken. We are very grateful that everyone is supporting it”.

Winning such an important award, Ananya Panday said a few words: “I think it is dedicated to all the youngsters out there who face social media bullying but still wake up with a smile and face it positively and answer back so kindly and so positively. so I really hope that I can’t physically go and force everyone to be kind but I hope I can at least change one person’s outlook and that means the world to me and I am grateful that my parents always thought me it’s good to be kind and I hope people realise it as well”.

After bagging the title of ‘Youth Influencer of the year’ actress Ananya Panday has yet again proved her strength and the testimony of the same is this award.

After getting rave reviews for her latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh, the millennial actress will be next seen in the supernatural comedy thriller Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Zee Studios, the film will be released on June 12, 2020.

Check videos: