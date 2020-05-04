Ananya Panday is just two-films-old but she has proved her versatility by playing different on-screen roles. The actress gave a great start to her career with Student of the year 2 followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh and both of her performances were loved by the audience and critics, alike.

Ananya now has an exciting line up of projects in the pipeline and seeing the potential that Ananya has, one is all set to see some great diverse set of characters on-screen delivered by her. Recently, Ananya opened up on working with one of her favourite directors, Shakun Batra, who she is working with for her next film.

Ananya, on working with Shakun said, “I told him that I’d do anything he directs. I’m just going to sit there like a student and try to absorb as much as I can.”

This, in itself shows how Ananya is passionate about her work and is ready to always learn, the best student way always. Ananya is doing what it takes to be the best version of herself in every project and we are rooting for yet another spectacular performance by her.

On the professional front, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun Batra’s film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Her recently announced film Fighter, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will also be seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.