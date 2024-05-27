Ananth Mahadevan accuses Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ of plagiarism

Kiran Rao’s social satire, ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ has garnered significant acclaim from both critics and audiences for its narrative, performances, and screenplay. Following its theatrical release on March 1, the film premiered on Netflix on April 24, captivating audiences ever since. However, the film is now under scrutiny for alleged plagiarism by Ananth Mahadevan.

A National Award-winning filmmaker has accused Kiran Rao of plagiarizing ‘Laapataa Ladies’ from his 1999 telefilm, ‘Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol.’ He contends that Rao’s film shares a similar premise involving two brides mixed up at a railway station, with several instances in Rao’s work resembling scenes from his telefilm. Speaking to Mid Day about his film, he remarked, “The story then follows the two women as they correct the mix-up, only to realize that they have feelings for the other’s partner. So, the four characters annul their original marriage, swap their partners again, and get married.” However, he did acknowledge that the narratives diverge after the initial mix-up.

This accusation has sparked an online debate, with many rallying to the filmmaker’s side. Author Nivedita Shukla voiced her support for him on X, stating, “In the past, I had appreciated Laapataa Ladies, and it is now being celebrated for surpassing views of Animal on Netflix. But little did I know that it has been copied from “Ghoonghat ke pat khol” by Ananth Mahadevan which was first aired in 1999 on Doordarshan Gold under their Director’s cut series.”

In her post, Shukla also claimed that since the release of ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ Mahadevan’s film, previously available on YouTube, has been taken down. She accused the filmmakers of disregarding ethical and moral standards they advocate to the public.

In response to the allegations, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ writer Biplab Goswami refuted any claims of plagiarism, asserting the authenticity of the script. He revealed that he had submitted the script to the Cinestaan India’s Storyteller’s contest in 2018, where it received the first runner-up award. Goswami stated, “I wrote the synopsis a decade ago. My story, script, dialogues, characterization, and scenes are all 100 percent original. I have not been inspired by any story, movie, or novel.” He also denied having watched Mahadevan’s movie, reaffirming his commitment to original storytelling.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ follows the journey of two brides separated from their spouses due to a mix-up while donning their bridal veils. The film explores their lives and their struggle to reclaim their rightful place and identity in society. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Pratibha Ratna in lead roles, it has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative.