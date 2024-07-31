Ammy Virk announces new release date for ‘Nikka Zaildar 4’

The beloved Punjabi film franchise, ‘Nikka Zaildar’, is gearing up for its fourth installment. Fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting its return, and now there’s a new date to mark on their calendars.

Ammy Virk, one of the franchise’s stars, took to Instagram to announce a shift in the film’s release schedule. Originally set to debut on September 27, 2024, ‘Nikka Zaildar 4’ will now hit theaters on March 7, 2025. In his Instagram post, Virk expressed his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support and love over the years, acknowledging that the success of the previous films has been due to their enthusiasm.

In his heartfelt message, Virk thanked his followers in Punjabi, saying, “Sat sri akal to everyone… It’s hard to express how grateful I am for all the love you’ve given us so far. Whatever we’ve achieved is because of your support. We always strive to give our best, hoping to make you happy, though sometimes we fall short. But we always aim high with a positive spirit. With Waheguru’s blessings, we will continue to entertain you. Our most awaited film, ‘Nikka Zaildar 4’, will release on March 7th next year. Thank you for your continued love and support.”

The upcoming film is penned by Jagdeep Sidhu, who has written the previous successful installments of the series. Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa will reprise their roles, reuniting for the fourth time. The duo previously worked together on the hit films ‘Muklawa’ and ‘Puaada’, and they were last seen in ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’, a film that explores love across cultural boundaries.

In ‘Nikka Zaildar 4’, Virk will once again bring his charm to the role of a Punjabi man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he falls for a Haryanvi woman, portrayed by Bajwa. Her passion for wrestling adds a unique twist to the storyline.

Aside from his work on ‘Nikka Zaildar 4’, Ammy Virk is also receiving praise for his performance in the film ‘Bad Newz’, which features Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. Fans can look forward to seeing him in these exciting projects as he continues to capture hearts on and off the screen.