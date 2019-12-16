Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s much-anticipated film Gulabo Sitabo which was earlier expected to release on February 28, 2020, gets a new release date.

On Monday, the makers of the film took to their official Twitter handle to share the announcement of the release date change. They shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Alongside the picture, the makers wrote, “There’s a yin for every yan #GulaboSitabo, starring @SrBachchan and @ayushmannk, Directed by @ShoojitSircar to now release on 17th April 2020! See you at the movies (sic).”

The film will now hit the theatres on April 17, 2020. A couple of months ago, on October 30, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had revealed that Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo would release earlier than scheduled, on February 28, 2020, along with a new still from the film, featuring both Amitabh and Ayushmann.

But, on Monday, he took to his official Twitter handle to share the recent news. He wrote,” #AmitabhBachchan and #AyushmannKhurrana… #GulaboSitabo gets a *new* release date: 17 April 2020… Directed by Shoojit Sircar… Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar (sic).”

#AmitabhBachchan and #AyushmannKhurrana… #GulaboSitabo gets a *new* release date: 17 April 2020… Directed by Shoojit Sircar… Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. pic.twitter.com/5stWqEiS9V — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

This is the fourth time the release date of this much-awaited film has been changed, much to the fans’ peril.

Originally scheduled for a November 2019 release, Gulabo Sitabo was moved to April 28, 2020, earlier this year. Then, in October, a new release date – February 28, 2020 – was announced by Taran Adarsh. Now, the makers have pushed the release back to April. No clarification for this development has been given.

Gulabo Sitabo is a special film for several reasons. For the unversed, it marks the return of the successful actor-director Jodi of Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shoojit Sircar. In addition, Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit will come together again after two successful ventures, Piku and Pink. And finally, Gulabo Sitabo brings Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan together for the first time, which will be nothing short of visual delight.