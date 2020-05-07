Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, who was studying in New York Fordham University, graduated on Wednesday. However, amidst the pandemic, the graduation ceremony couldn’t be held this year. But this doesn’t let Navya be disheartened and rather she had a mini graduation ceremony at their home in Mumbai. Congratulating her, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, both took to their respective social media handles to share videos and pictures of the new graduate.

Due to the novel Coronavirus, her graduation ceremony got cancelled. However, Navya got stitched herself a graduation gown and a cap, and posed for pictures at their garden. Proud grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan shared several pictures and videos on social media.

Big B wrote, “Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student – Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOU (sic).”

Navya’s maternal uncle Abhishek Bachchan also wished her. He shared a picture of his niece and wrote, “Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice…. Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman… Wait, strike that. Not “we”, “I”!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting). God bless you! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for the world (sic).”

Navya’s mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shared pictures of her daughter on Instagram. She wrote, “Class of 2020 – Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won’t get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham (her college) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer (I’m not crying you’re crying) (sic).”

Navya Naveli Nanda is the elder child of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman husband Nikhil Nanda. Their son, Agastya Nanda, also studies in New York.