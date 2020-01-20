After creating much buzz among the audiences with the on-set pictures, the makers of Amitabh Bachchan upcoming flick Jhund has now unveiled the first look poster of the film.

Helmed by Sairaat director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the film is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer. In the film, Bachchan plays a professor who motivates street children and initiates a football team.

On Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to share the first look of the film. In the poster, Amitabh can be seen showing his back posture. The poster has Big B facing his back to the camera as she stares into what appears to be an abandoned, fenced area with only two things featuring prominently – a red and white football and a dilapidated car.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the news. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “#AmitabhBachchan and #Sairaat director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule collaborate for the first time… First glimpse of #Jhund… Teaser out tomorrow… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa (sic).”

Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule claimed to fame with his hit movie, Sairat. Amitabh will be seen collaborating with the director for the first time for this upcoming Bollywood film.

Jhund will be jointly produced by Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule and Bhushan Kumar, who announced the film in February with this photo: “Amitabh Bachchan leads this Jhund,” he wrote. Big B will reportedly play the role of a professor in Jhund (sic).”