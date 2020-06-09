The current pandemic situation has put a halt on the daily functioning of people’s lives and one is forced to stay at home in order to curb the spread of the virus. Sanjay Dutt, being one of the most celebrated actors of the industry, shared his concerns and extended his support towards the dabbawalas.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Dutt wrote, “The dabbawalas have been serving us for decades & bringing food to so many Mumbaikars. Now is the time when we should come forward and support [email protected] @AUThackeray @SunielVShetty (sic).”

The dabbawalas have been serving us for decades & bringing food to so many Mumbaikars. Now is the time when we should come forward and support them! @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @SunielVShetty https://t.co/n6g4r3IrvP — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 8, 2020

Before him, minister Aslam sheikh shared a video how Maharashtra government is committed to stand with them in times of crisis due to lockdown. He wrote, “#Dabbawala, the second lifeline of #Mumbai,having more than 100yrs of relentless service standards in feeding d workforce every single day. #MahaVikasAghadi government is committed to stand with them in times of crisis due to lockdown (sic).”

#Dabbawala, the second lifeline of #Mumbai,having more than 100yrs of relentless service standards in feeding d workforce every single day. #MahaVikasAghadi government is committed to stand with them in times of crisis due to lockdown.@CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @SunielVShetty pic.twitter.com/3bXngK8Nn7 — Aslam Shaikh, INC (@AslamShaikh_MLA) June 8, 2020

It’s amazing to see how the actor is sharing his social media to support Mumbai’s lifelines, the dabbawalas who have a history of over decades-old. They are also the identity of Mumbai. One hopes that this situation gets over as soon as possible and we can see the thriving streets where Dabbawalas are on a roll!