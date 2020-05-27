On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan’s one of the most talked films, Amar Akbar Anthony, completed 43 years of its release. Sharing the same on his official Instagram handle, Bachchan shared memories from the sets of the film.

Taking it to Instagram, he shared a monochrome picture of him along with his kids Shweta and Abhishek as toddlers. In the picture, Big B can be seen wearing a waistcoat and a bow tie, kissing Shweta while Abhishek is sitting on his lap. Alongside the picture, he wrote a heartfelt note, mentioning box office statistics of the film. He wrote that adjusted for inflation, the film’s Rs 7.25 crore box office haul in 1977 translates to the business Baahubali: The Conclusion did in 2017. Baahubali 2 made Rs 1800 crore.

He wrote, “SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front .. 43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!! (sic).”

He further added, “When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT ..It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations.. But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say ..Doesn’t happen now … gone are those days !!(sic).”

Helmed by Manmohan Desai, Amar Akbar Anthony starred Amitabh, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor as three brothers who are separated in childhood and adopted by three families of different faiths.