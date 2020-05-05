Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s death has left everyone in great shock. The social media has been flooded with condolences and messages, remembering the actor, ever since the news of his demise broke on the internet. Recently, Sanjay Dutt also shared an emotional post, remembering the late actor.

Sanjay Dutt, who shared a good bond with Rishi Kapoor, on Monday took to his official Instagram handle to post a picture of himself along with Rishi and Ranbir. Finding it difficult to cope with Rishi’s death, Dutt wrote, “One thing that Chintu Sir taught me was to always do things with a smile on our face! It’s going to take some time to sink in that Chintu Sir is not with us anymore. He has always been an elder brother to me. Can’t believe he is gone (sic).”

Ranbir played the lead role in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the 2018 film was written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi.

Earlier, Sanjay shared an emotional note, describing how, despite battling with leukemia, Rishi was always concerned about him.

Recalling his last meeting with the veteran actor, he wrote, “You always guided me during this time. You were fighting cancer for a long time, but you never let me realize how difficult you are. You were full of enthusiasm at the time of conversation in New York. My last meeting with you was dinner at your house. You were taking care of me even at that time. Today is a very sad day for me because I have lost a family member, brother and a person who taught me to live life. I will miss you so much Chintu sir. May God give peace to your soul. I love you Chintu sir. (sic).”

Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor worked in films like Agneepath (2012) and Sahibaan.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, after battling with leukemia for two long years. Ranbir performed his father’s final rites with Neetu Kapoor. On Sunday, Rishi’s ashes were immersed in Banganga, Mumbai, as the family did not get the permission to go to Haridwar due to the ongoing lockdown.