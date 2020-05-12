On Monday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s Raazi completed two years of its release. On the occasion, Vicky took to his official Instagram handle to celebrate two years of Raazi and thanked the director Meghna Gulzar and producer Karan Johar for making him a part of the action-spy drama.

Sharing a still of himself from Raazi, he wrote, “#2yearsofRaazi .Thank You @meghnagulzar @karanjohar for making me a part of this beautiful story! (sic).”

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar took to social media to celebrate two years of the “incredible true story”, by sharing a motion poster comprising stills from the movie. The video featured the background score of “Ae Watan” song from the movie, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. Alia too took to Instagram stories to feature the video clips, shared by Karan.

The Meghna Gulzar-directorial earned approximately Rs 207 crore worldwide.

The film’s story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, where an Indian girl Sehmat (played by Alia Bhatt) marries a Pakistani Army officer (Vicky Kaushal) to spy for her country. The film was based on a book by Harinder Sikka called Calling Sehmat.