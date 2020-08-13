Amid the raging nepotism debate, Mahesh Bhatt’s next flick Sadak 2 is at the centre of a controversy. The film which has not released yet is facing the burnt. On Wednesday, the makers of the film have dropped the trailer of the film which has become the most disliked trailer on YouTube.

The first collaboration of Mahesh Bhatt and her daughter Alia Bhatt, in a span of less than 24 hours becomes the most disliked trailer on social media.

The trailer has received around 5.2 million dislikes on the YouTube. With more than 15 million views, only 2,92,000 people have liked the trailer.

This comes after a campaign started to boycott the film. The fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have initiated the campaign to make it the most disliked trailer. Sushant’s fans have been propagating the conspiracy theory that the actor was ostracised by the film industry.

Netizens also took to Twitter to trend #BoycottSadak2 and amplify their cries over ‘nepo kids’ through a series of memes.

The film marks Mahesh’s return to direction after 21 years. The first film starred Sanjay and Pooja as leads and was also directed by Mahesh.

Sadak 2 is the latest title to join the ever-growing list of films opting for a digital release during the pandemic. The film is slated to release on August 28, 2020.