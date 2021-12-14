Alia Bhatt recreates ‘K3G’ scene, gives minus rating to Ibrahim Ali Khan

The famous Bollywood family drama ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is being loved by every single individual. Among all other fans, Alia Bhatt is the one.

In order to celebrate 20 years of K3G, the ‘Student of the Year’ actress took to her Instagram handle for posting a video on Monday. In the very video, she re-created one of the scenes from Karan Johar’s film, which she loved the most. It is one of the famous scenes where Kareena Kapoor khan ranks boys to take her to the college prom. In the recreated version, the characters featured are Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The video depicts Alia giving points to the boys. The humorous part came up when she gave negative marking to Ibrahim, who is currently assisting Karan Johar in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Ranveer concluded with Hrithik’s dialogue appearing at the end.

Watching the video, Kareena gave a big thumbs up to Alia for nailing the scene.

“No one better than POO .. only of course the bestest actor of our times… my darling Alia . @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @______iak______ @karanjohar. HALLELUJAAAAH #20YearsOfK3G,” she wrote.

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ was released in 2001. It also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

(With imports from ANI)