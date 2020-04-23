As the world celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday, Alia Bhatt penned a sweet poem to celebrate it. It seems like Earth Day has brought alive the inner poet in the actress.

To mark Earth Day, Alia took to her official Instagram handle to share a sweet poem that she wrote on mother earth. Titled as ‘Today and Everyday’, Alia Bhatt expressed her gratitude to mother nature, as well as the corona warriors. She also pledged to perform her duty towards the planet in her verse.

The actress recited her poem that goes, “Today and everyday I am grateful to the sunrise and the sunset, for the forest full of trees, the animals and birds, rivers, lakes and seas; I’m grateful for all we have built, our bridges and our streets, I am grateful for the love that binds us and the wind that sometimes knocks us off our feet; in these uncertain times I feel grateful for those who put themselves in danger for us, our saviours, the world’s warriors; today and everyday I promise to care for our planet and all it has to offer, I promise to value our home by doing a little better; I choose to celebrate earth day today and every single day.”

Alongside the poem, she captioned, “Today and Everyday My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day #EarthDayEveryDay (sic).”

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan also posted beautiful pictures of holiday spots she has been to the world over, with a short self-composed poem as a tribute to Earth Day. Incidentally, Sara posted her poem and pictures on Monday – a day before Earth Day.