Bollywood’s current reigning queen Alia Bhatt gained a lot of fame and popularity since she made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The actress who is enjoying a massive fan following is definitely on a rise. Apart from her personal life, her professional life is also on a roll.

While Alia Bhatt had jetted off to New Year vacations with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and BFF Ayan Mukerji, she is back in the city now and is currently busy shooting for Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. The actress has been giving glimpses on the same from the shoot since then. On Sunday morning too, Highway actress shared a video of her with her fans.

She took to her official Instagram handle to share a boomerang video of her on the story. The video was made while the actress was returning back home from her shoot after an early morning pack up.

In the video, Alia is wearing a grey top and a beam of light is flashing on her face. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, “The owl life. Pack up.” The timing she mentioned was 06:22 am.

On the professional front, Alia has been working on Sadak 2, her first-ever film with father Mahesh Bhatt, and she has also been shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, another first with Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, she recently kickstarted the shoot for her first project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi.