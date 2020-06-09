Actor Ali Fazal has been educating himself about the well-known ghazals of his hometown Lucknow.
Incidentally, it was Ali’s uncle Rizwan Saeed, who introduced him to the maestro of qawwali, Habib Painter.
A couple of days ago, the actor shared a video of the late Painter, performing a qawwali titled “Bohot kathin hai dagar panghat ki“.
Yeh kuchh extracts hain from the entire ghazal/poetry. Sung by one of my all time favourites HABIB PAINTER and reintroduced to me after years by mamu @riznet2 . So thanks for that. Pehla verse is to warm you you up to the next one which i feel sadly and ironically and funnily enough fits today. The entire piece in full form is available on youtube.
“It’s upon us to keep our legacy alive. With so much conversation around remixes and remakes, I find the need to rediscover our musical roots and remind ourselves of our rich musical heritage,” said Ali.
“I love ghazals and some of them are very dear to my heart. This particular song that I posted about, is a warm track that ironically is relevant even today. I feel inclined to hold on to the sounds of my childhood. While growing up in Lucknow, I remember my grandparents listening to so many quaint ghazals and vibrant qawwalis. As much I appreciate a good jazz number, I know it’s upon us to keep these beautiful songs close to our hearts. My uncle is a music aficionado and he keeps sending me these lovely songs that absolutely brighten my day,” he added.