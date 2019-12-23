After dropping trailer and song “IshqNeMaraRe” of the film Sab Kushal Mangal, the makers of the film has released a new motion poster. A new small-town comedy featuring debutantes Priyaank Sharma, the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, and Riva Kishan, daughter of Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan.

On Monday, actress Riva Kishan took to her official Instagram handle to share the new poster and the motion poster of the film. Earlier, in the day, Riva posted a poster featuring herself, Akshaye and Priyaank. In the poster, Riva can be seen sitting in the bride’s outfit and holding Akshaye and Priyaank on her two sides with a dupatta. Alongside the poster, Riva wrote, “#sabkushalmangal releasing on 3rd January in theatres near you‼@oneupentertain #akshaykhanna @priyaankksharma (sic).”

Later, the actress shared a motion poster of the film featuring the same star cast with a caption ‘10 days to go’. Alongside the motion poster, she wrote, “Kiski hogi yeh dulhan? Pata kar lena only in 10 days. #SabKushalMangal on Jan 3rd, 2020 (sic).”

Helmed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, Sab Kushal Mangal is the first production venture by Prachi Manmohan, daughter of producer and writer Nitin Manmohan.

Watch the song