Akshay Kumar’s cameo in ‘Stree 2’ amps up the comedy quotient

The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster horror-comedy film, ‘Stree,’ has just become even bigger and more intriguing. Fans are eagerly waiting to discover which new spirit will haunt the town of Chanderi next, and a recent report confirms that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star Akshay Kumar will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming film.

What has heightened the excitement of Akshay’s fans is that he is set to feature in two comedy releases on the same date. Alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor, Akshay returns to the comedy genre with ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ which is scheduled for a box office clash with ‘Stree 2’ on 15th August.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

A source close to the production revealed to Hindustan Times, “Yes, it’s true. Akshay has a cameo in the Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer. The makers felt his comedy timing is impeccable, and his presence even for a few minutes will elevate that particular sequence.”

While details about his cameo and the plot remain tightly guarded, it’s certain that fans of both ‘Stree’ and Akshay Kumar are in for a treat. Known for his impeccable comedy timing and the success of his previous comedy projects, Akshay Kumar’s appearance in this eagerly awaited movie is sure to keep the audience rolling with laughter.

Earlier, the makers teased fans with a teaser of ‘Stree 2,’ hinting at the chaos about to descend on Chanderi. The teaser featured Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee reprising their roles.

The surprise addition of Tamannaah Bhatia also sparked excitement, although her role remains undisclosed. With the return of the vengeful Stree, the cast reunites for another thrilling adventure. Fans especially focused on Shraddha Kapoor’s thick braid, severed from Stree’s head in the first film, which left her identity a mystery.

The original 2018 film revolved around a mysterious witch named ‘Stree’ who abducted men at night, leaving only their clothes behind. To stop her reign of terror, key characters joined forces to resolve the town’s plight. With the success of its predecessor and the mounting anticipation for the sequel, ‘Stree 2’ aims to be a commercial triumph.

Meanwhile, ‘Welcome’ star Akshay Kumar gears up for a comeback with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and now, his confirmed cameo in ‘Stree’ sets him up for a dual release. Both films will hit the screens alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s ‘Vedaa,’ promising an exhilarating Independence Day box office battle.