Ever since the news of Akshay Kumar collaborating with Bear Grylls for ‘Into The Wild’ surfacing on the internet, his fans have been going gaga over it. The actor is synonymous to action and adventure and often leaves the fans with bated breath with his action sequences. After sharing the promo of the show, the actor has finally shared another glimpse of his journey in the wild with Bear Grylls.

In the video, Akshay addressed himself has the reel hero and called Bear Grylls as the real hero. The duo was seen taking different challenges in the wild which will leave you amazed. Akshay even asserted that he will remember these adventures for the rest of his life. He captioned the video as, “I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @beargrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea What a day! (Sic).”

A few months ago, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the challenge to go ‘Into The Wild’ with Bear Grylls. While PM Modi explored the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, Rajinikanth navigated through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Akshay is in the UK for the shooting of his next flick Bell Bottom. The film will be released on April 2, 2021.