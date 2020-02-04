Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have already wrapped up the shooting of their next flick Sooryavanshi. But, it seems as if the Housefull 4 actor is still missing his time on the sets of the film.

Recently, Akshay took to his official Instagram handle to share a BTS video of Kaif’s where the actress is seen sweeping the floor with a broom.

Akshay asks Katrina in the video, “What are you doing?” She says, “Saaf-safai.” Then she takes the broom and whacks Akshay with it. Akshay also called Katrina ‘the newest Swachh Bharat ambassador’.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Spotted : The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi @katrinakaif #BTS (sic).”



Sooryavanshi is the fourth film from director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which began with Singham in the year 2011. Singham Returns was released in 2014. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba hit the theatres in 2018.

Apart from Katrina and Akshay, it was recently announced that Jackie Shroff is also part of the film. Sooryavanshi will have cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

The film is set to release on March 27.