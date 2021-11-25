Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan-starrer ‘Atrangi Re’ trailer out

The trailer is out! The release date is locked!

On Wednesday, Aanand L. Rai directorial ‘Atrangi Re’ trailer was released. Spotlighting Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan, the film is going to release on 24th December.

The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “The world of ‘Atrangi Re’ is ‘Atrangi’ indeed! The film promises to bring magic to your screens and make you believe in the power of love. The motion posters have received a phenomenal response yesterday and we are excited to show you the ‘Atrangi Re’ trailer!”

Adding to that, Aanand said, “I strongly believe that you don’t find love, it finds you. The only thing you should learn is to be a little patient. ‘Atrangi Re’ is all about love, patience, and madness.”

The film, also featuring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Dimple Hayathi, is going to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With inputs from IANS)