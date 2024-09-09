Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan for ‘Bhooth Bangla’ after 14 years

On his 57th birthday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar delighted fans by announcing his upcoming project, “Bhooth Bangla,” a horror-comedy directed by the celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan. This collaboration marks a significant reunion for the two, who have not worked together in 14 years.

Kumar took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his followers. He expressed his gratitude for the birthday wishes and enthusiasm for the new film. “Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! This year, I’m thrilled to celebrate with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! Joining forces with Priyadarshan again after such a long time feels like a dream come true. I can’t wait to take you all on this incredible journey. Stay tuned for the magic!” he wrote.

The film’s announcement has been met with considerable buzz. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan previously teamed up on several successful comedies, including “Hera Pheri,” “Garam Masala,” “Bhagam Bhag,” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa.” Fans are eagerly anticipating their latest project, marking their seventh collaboration.

To give fans a taste of what’s to come, Kumar unveiled a motion poster for “Bhooth Bangla,” featuring him sipping milk with a black cat perched on his shoulder. The quirky teaser has already sparked excitement among cinephiles.

The film, releasing in 2025, is the production of Ektaa R Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner. The project promises to blend humor with supernatural elements, a formula that has historically been a hit with audiences.

In the meantime, Akshay Kumar is making waves with his recent work. His cameo in “Stree 2,” which premiered on August 15, received good acclaim. He also appeared in “Khel Khel Mein,” a comedy-drama directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by a team including Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, which also stars Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan, offers a dynamic mix of emotions and humor.

Looking ahead, Kumar is ready to feature in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated cop drama “Singham Again,” alongside a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. The film is likely to hit theatres this Diwali, promising another exciting addition to his prolific career.