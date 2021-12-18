Akshay Kumar pranked Sara Ali Khan on sets of ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan revealed that the famous Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar prank people on sets, as she experienced the same on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

On the sets of her recent film ‘Atrangi Re’, the actress shared with Kapil Sharma that how Akshay hid garlic pods in a sweet ball and gave it to her as a prank.

When the Rowdy Rathor actor asked him regarding the same, she said: “Sir you fed me garlic.”

Sara added pointing towards Akshay: “You said this is God’s ‘prasad’ (offering). You said ‘here beta it’s God’s prasad’, it was a garlic ball, sir. It wasn’t like you cooked for me Sarson ka saag, you gave me whole garlic.”

In order to promote their film, ‘Atrangi Re’ Sara and Akshay came with director and producer Aanand L. Rai.

Akshay then asked his co-actor if she felt bad to which she responded: “I felt sick, a little bit” Then Akshay asked her to “swear on her career” that she ate it. To which she responded: “I would have felt sick if I ate it.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With inputs from IANS)