Dhoom 4 and rumours have gone hand-in-hand over the years. While news reports have been saying that Akshay Kumar along with Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan has been approached to play the lead in Dhoom 4. ‘#Dhoom4’ has been trending on the top on Twitter and Akshay fans are going gaga over it.

Khiladi Kumar has been finalised for a villainous role in the film, reported India Today. Earlier, John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan played the antagonists in the first three films in the Dhoom franchise, respectively.

According to a trade analyst Atul Mohan, Akshay has been confirmed for Dhoom 4. He took to his official Twitter handle to share the news and wrote, “A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let’s wait for official announcement soon (sic).”

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar’s name has surfaced as the lead contender for the role. Earlier, in October last year, a news publication confirmed that the actor is very much a part of Dhoom 4.

While this news seems to be good, fans are just waiting to get an official announcement. On the work front, Akshay has an exciting slate of work coming up this year. He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama film Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, and also be in the Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani.