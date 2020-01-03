It has been a good week for Akshay Kumar’s starrer Good Newwz in terms of Box Office collection. The film which opened at 17.56 crore at the box office made a total of Rs 47.43 crore on its first weekend and entered into 100 crore club.

The film saw a little slow down on initial weekdays as it made around Rs 13.41 crore and Rs 16.20 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The film, however, again gained momentum on Wednesday (January 1) and earned a whopping Rs 22.50 crore. The film earned Rs 10.80 crore on Thursday.

According to film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh on Thursday, the film managed to collect a total of Rs 127.90 crores.

#GoodNewwz puts up a fantastic show in Week 1… Metros terrific… Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good… Emerges HIT… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr, Thu 10.80 cr. Total: ₹ 127.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

According to Box Office India, “The test was the business on Thursday but it came through that with a very strong number in double digits. The drop from Monday to Thursday is just a little over 20% which is excellent as there was the holiday period in between. The film is a sure HIT and should emerge a SUPER HIT with even a decent hold on its second Friday. The film is doing blockbuster numbers in East Punjab and Delhi / NCR with other circuits are generally good barring the likes of Bihar, Odisha and Assam.”

Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Good Newwz is a comedy film about two couples tryst with in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Helmed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, the film was released on 27 December 2019.