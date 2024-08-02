Ajay Devgn’s quirky tease about ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ ignites fan buzz

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has set social media abuzz with a playful comment about the much-discussed sequel to his hit film ‘Son of Sardaar’. During a recent Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, held just a day before the release of his upcoming film, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, Devgn responded to a fan’s question about the sequel with a cheeky, “Thoda ruk jaao Paaji,” which roughly translates to “Just hang on a bit, buddy.”

The original ‘Son of Sardaar’, released in 2012, was a blend of comedy, action, and romance. Directed by Ashwani Dhir, it starred Devgn alongside Sonakshi Sinha and told the story of Jassi, a man who returns to his Punjabi village only to find himself entangled in a family feud. Despite receiving a mix of reviews, the film was celebrated for its vibrant performances and catchy soundtrack.

With fans eagerly awaiting any updates about a potential sequel, Devgn’s playful response has only fueled speculation and excitement. The actor’s humor and engaging personality during the Instagram session have left fans hopeful for news on ‘Son of Sardaar 2’.

Meanwhile, Devgn is poised for the release of his new film ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ on August 2. This romantic musical, directed by Neeraj Pandey, promises a fresh narrative spanning from 2002 to 2023. The film features a stellar cast including Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Jimmy Sheirgill. Music for the film is composed by the Oscar-winning MM Kreem, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ has already generated buzz with its gripping trailer and striking visuals. Fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating the film’s theatrical debut this Friday.

As Ajay Devgn continues to entertain and engage with his audience, the mystery surrounding ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ adds an extra layer of excitement to his current projects.