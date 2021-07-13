The first trailer of Bhuj: The Pride of India was released on Monday morning, and it is inflicting war cries across the globe. The film plots its story from the ashes of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and combines patriotism with songs and dialogues that go with it.

Bhuj The Pride of India, a new film directed by Vijay Murthy, will air on Disney+Hotstar in August ahead of Independence Day. Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar star in the film. Ajay plays Vijay Karnik, an IAF squadron leader at the time of war, and talks about the day the area was saved from the Pakistani army by restoring an entire IAF airbase after 300 women from a nearby village helped rebuild the base.

The village members Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha help the army soldiers while Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk serve in the army. As part of the film, dialogue discusses martyrdom and soldier responsibilities.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is brought to you by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films. A production team comprising Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi. Among the writers of the screenplay are Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria.

The film will be released on August 13 under the directorial of Abhishek Dudhaiya.