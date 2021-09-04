Ahead of ‘Thalaivii’ release, Kangana visits Jayalalithaa’s memorial

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday visited late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s memorial here. The actress will be seen in the late actress-turned-politician’s biopic ‘Thalaivii’.

Dressed in a silk saree, Kangana kickstarted the promotions by seeking blessings.

Directed by Vijay, ‘Thalaivii’, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and Co produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer.

‘Thalaivii’ will be released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on September 10.