Dancer-turned actor Raghav Juyal is all set to showcase his other side. The actor, who is popular for his comic timing, now will be seen as one of the antagonists of the Zee 5 thriller series titled Abhay 2. The audience, for the very first time, will witness him in a negative role.

“I said yes to this character (Samar) the moment I heard the story, it has so many layers to it. He comes across as an extremely ordinary adult in his twenties but his past has damaged a part of him completely. The most interesting aspect is Samar’s gamble of finding his own truth, but he blames his past for it,” he said, talking about his character.

Raghav added, “I play the villain among some fantastic actors, something I have never done before. Can’t wait for the Abhay 2 premiere on 14th August, I am sure the audience will be hooked to the narrative from the start.”

Abhay 2 also stars Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan.

Talking about his character, Ram had earlier said, “He has no name, he is like an unsolved riddle, an extremely mysterious psycho killer/super-villain. The writing is so perfectly interlaced with the character, giving it multiple layers. It was a tough play for me, unlike anything I have done before and I even managed to scare myself a bit.”

In the second season of Abhay, Kunal Kemmu will return as Abhay Pratap Singh, a sharp investigating officer who understands a criminal’s mindset.

It is a psychological thriller based on true stories. Detective Abhay Pratap Singh is part of the Special Taskforce and his unique ability is to track down and capture serial killers who commit the most horrible crimes, and yet hide in plain sight. After a brilliant first season, the show is set to return with new characters that are scary but intriguing.

Directed by Ken Ghosh and produced by BP Singh’s Firefly Productions, Abhay 2 will begin streaming on August 14 on Zee5.