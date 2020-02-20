Director Umesh Shukla is all set to bring another family entertainer titled Aankh Micholi, which stars Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. Abhimanyu, who made his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota will be seen next in Aankh Micholi. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle to announce the same.

Sharing a group photo of the star cast, Dassani wrote, “Film3 – This Diwali I got my eyes on you! Come play #AankhMicholi! With this crazy family. #Diwali2020 (sic).”

The film will also star Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

The story of the film revolves around a family of misfits. Releasing the film on Diwali, the makers have promised that it is going to be a laugh riot.

Apart from Abhimanyu and Mrunal, the film will also star Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz. Sachin-Jigar will be composing the music for the film.

On the work front, Abhimanyu will be seen next in Nikamma. The film also features stars newbie Shirley Setia in the lead role. Nikamma is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5, 2020.

On the other hand, Mrunal will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film, which is said to be a boxing drama with an endearing love story at its centre, will hit screens on 2nd October 2020.